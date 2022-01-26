Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Acquires 522,454 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,454 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $416,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,103. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.58. The stock has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $115.14 and a 52 week high of $222.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.