Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Boosts Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,053,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,118 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 3.11% of AerCap worth $234,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in AerCap in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

NYSE:AER traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.57. The stock had a trading volume of 16,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.06. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

