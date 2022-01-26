Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Buys 87,817 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,629,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,817 shares during the quarter. J.B. Hunt Transport Services comprises approximately 2.0% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 3.46% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $606,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $197.61. 9,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $208.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.52 and its 200 day moving average is $184.70.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

JBHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

