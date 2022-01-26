Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Cuts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,245,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,165 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.8% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.42% of Raytheon Technologies worth $536,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 394,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,881,000 after acquiring an additional 55,272 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $6,791,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.25.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $91.05. 69,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,863,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.48. The company has a market cap of $136.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.75.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

