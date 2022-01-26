Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $113.69 Million Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 722,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $113,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 527.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,768.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 29,286 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,774,000 after purchasing an additional 486,645 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.56. 2,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,631. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.45. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -136.54 and a beta of 2.34.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently -183.05%.

VAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

