Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $332.69 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,654,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,097,427 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.20% of Medtronic worth $332,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,970,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $1,294,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 42,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Medtronic by 26.3% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 4,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 5.2% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.52.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.35. 71,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,086,371. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.87 and a 200 day moving average of $120.45. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $141.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

