Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $506.70 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,974 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust comprises 1.7% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 2.26% of Northern Trust worth $506,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 459,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,567,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,887,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 677.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 65,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 51,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Barclays upped their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.15.

Shares of NTRS traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,918. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $88.20 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.95.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.16%.

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,137,348 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.