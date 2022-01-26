Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $508.62 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,517,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,894 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 1.7% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.49% of Deere & Company worth $508,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

DE traded up $8.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $377.16. The stock had a trading volume of 42,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,865. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $358.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.91. The firm has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a one year low of $278.95 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.82.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

