Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $538.26 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,537,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,628 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up approximately 1.8% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Dollar General worth $538,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 23.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 387,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,130,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 38,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.90.

Shares of DG stock traded down $3.93 on Wednesday, hitting $208.08. 24,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,931. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.32 and a 200 day moving average of $223.51. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

