Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $549.29 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,459 shares during the quarter. Corteva comprises about 1.8% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 1.79% of Corteva worth $549,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 71.4% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Corteva by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 179,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.87. The stock had a trading volume of 28,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,776. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

