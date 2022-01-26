Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $618.37 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,048,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 55,450 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.1% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.44% of Lowe’s Companies worth $618,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.79 on Wednesday, reaching $232.80. 84,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,299,377. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.94. The company has a market cap of $156.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

