Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $683.70 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,112,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 103,158 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises 2.3% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 2.05% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $683,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

NYSE:IFF traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,509. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 108.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.54 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 256.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.