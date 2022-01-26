Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $689.44 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,326,770 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,538,526 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 2.3% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.27% of Comcast worth $689,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 67.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,038,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $59,205,000 after buying an additional 417,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Comcast by 94.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,696,670 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $96,744,000 after buying an additional 822,946 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 5.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,297 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 776,666 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,286,000 after purchasing an additional 25,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.02. 728,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,764,656. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

