Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $787.96 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,191,224 shares during the period. Hess comprises 2.6% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 3.26% of Hess worth $787,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HES. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,483 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at $162,199,000. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in Hess in the third quarter valued at $62,849,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hess by 34.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,065,000 after acquiring an additional 538,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Hess by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,026,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,648,000 after purchasing an additional 493,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HES. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

NYSE HES traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.08. The stock had a trading volume of 64,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,710. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $94.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 141.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

