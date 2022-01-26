Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Purchases New Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 291,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,347,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.96% of Lithia Motors as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,184. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.03 and a twelve month high of $417.98.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.29.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

