Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Purchases New Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,232,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,311,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 5.41% of Perrigo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 126.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 8.1% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 10.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Todd W. Kingma purchased 3,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford purchased 13,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $479,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 49,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,392. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRGO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.02. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.81.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGO. Raymond James decreased their price target on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

