Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for 1.8% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 1.74% of Phillips 66 worth $534,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.17. 40,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,862,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.89 and a 200 day moving average of $74.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.47.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

