Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,024,437 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 313,753 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.7% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.46% of CVS Health worth $511,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 95.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.6% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,425,977. The firm has a market cap of $138.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

