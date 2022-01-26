Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,913,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,866 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.62% of MGM Resorts International worth $125,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,388 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3,056.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 414,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 401,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.98. The company had a trading volume of 117,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126,721. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 2.39. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.81.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $300,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

