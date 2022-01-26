Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 1,753,854 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,974,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,753,854 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 6.37% of MGM Growth Properties worth $382,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 401,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 18,568 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth about $1,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 698,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 113,215 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGP stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.44. The company had a trading volume of 19,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,317. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.47. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 155.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie cut MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.70.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.