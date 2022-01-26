Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 220,518 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,688,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220,518 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 1.70% of CenterPoint Energy worth $262,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.65. 41,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,476,236. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $28.36.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.