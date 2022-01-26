Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 227,451 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,010,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227,451 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 1.41% of Fidelity National Financial worth $181,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 23,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,520. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.79.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on FNF. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

