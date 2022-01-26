Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 391,627 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,841,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391,627 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $465,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $3.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.27. The company had a trading volume of 494,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,226,154. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.35 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.74.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

