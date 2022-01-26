Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) shares rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 279,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 234,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30.

Basanite Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BASA)

Basanite, Inc engages in the manufacturing of concrete-reinforcing products made from basalt fiber reinforced polymers. It focuses on its BasaFlex product. The company was founded on May 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

