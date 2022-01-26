Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €76.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €76.00 ($86.36) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BAS. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($88.64) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($129.55) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €82.13 ($93.33).

Shares of BAS opened at €65.33 ($74.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Basf has a one year low of €57.06 ($64.84) and a one year high of €72.88 ($82.82). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is €64.25.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

