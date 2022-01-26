Basf (ETR:BAS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $64.25

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €64.25 ($73.01) and traded as high as €66.24 ($75.27). Basf shares last traded at €64.26 ($73.02), with a volume of 5,069,201 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($88.64) price objective on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($88.64) price objective on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €82.20 ($93.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of €64.25.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

