Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Price Target Cut to €76.00

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €79.00 ($89.77) to €76.00 ($86.36) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Basf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Basf from €62.00 ($70.45) to €64.00 ($72.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Basf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

OTCMKTS BASFY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 184,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,669. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56. Basf has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $23.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 billion. Basf had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Basf will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

