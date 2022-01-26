Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Price Target Raised to €80.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €78.00 ($88.64) to €80.00 ($90.91) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BASFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Basf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Basf from €62.00 ($70.45) to €64.00 ($72.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Basf from €79.00 ($89.77) to €76.00 ($86.36) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Basf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Get Basf alerts:

OTCMKTS:BASFY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.60. 184,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,669. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. Basf has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $21.77.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Basf had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $23.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Basf will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.