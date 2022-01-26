Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $99.75

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $99.75 and traded as high as $103.95. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $103.95, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

BAMXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

