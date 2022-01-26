BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.34

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.34 and last traded at C$2.40, with a volume of 217125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBTV shares. Cormark reduced their price objective on BBTV from C$17.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on BBTV from C$22.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on BBTV from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on BBTV from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.50.

Get BBTV alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$68.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.14.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.