Beacon Achieves Market Cap of $456,276.13 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Beacon has a total market cap of $456,276.13 and $12,315.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beacon has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000702 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00020864 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000175 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 123.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

