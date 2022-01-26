Beam (BEAM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.84 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, Beam has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000858 BTC on exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $33.51 million and $3.84 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00018208 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000796 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 106,294,960 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.