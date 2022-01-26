Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,519,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.31% of Beam Therapeutics worth $306,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,435,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,193,000 after acquiring an additional 202,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,945,000 after purchasing an additional 102,104 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 697,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,723,000 after purchasing an additional 163,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 14.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,201,000 after purchasing an additional 88,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 48.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,668,000 after purchasing an additional 171,252 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $66.61 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.34 and a twelve month high of $138.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.37.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BEAM shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.22.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

