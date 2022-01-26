Beazer Homes USA (BZH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Beazer Homes USA has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.000-$ EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $590.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.65 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Beazer Homes USA to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BZH opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $601.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

