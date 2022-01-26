Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) shares rose 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.92. Approximately 310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

BZLYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

