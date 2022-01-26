Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.77.

BBBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig acquired 5,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 15,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 51,362 shares of company stock valued at $820,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.93. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

