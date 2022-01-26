Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Trading Down 4.3%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s stock price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.41. Approximately 78,970 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,095,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BBBY shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Fleming bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 51,362 shares of company stock worth $820,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

