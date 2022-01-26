Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Market Capitalization Achieves $87.76 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00186839 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00032270 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00074618 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.20 or 0.00391058 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008712 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.