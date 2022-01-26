BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRBR traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 784,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,609. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $964.15 million, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.