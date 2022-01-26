BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.51

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.51 and traded as low as C$6.91. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$7.55, with a volume of 168,369 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BELLUS Health in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BELLUS Health from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$803.24 million and a P/E ratio of -7.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -1.0800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

