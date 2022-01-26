Belt 24-Hour Volume Hits $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Belt coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Belt has traded flat against the US dollar. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00048881 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,474.05 or 0.06681947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00053662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,963.08 or 0.99830336 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00052130 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.