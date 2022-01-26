Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.30

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 37157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHIL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Benson Hill Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHIL. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

About Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

