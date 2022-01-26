Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.93

Shares of Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.93 and traded as low as $10.76. Berkshire Bancorp shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 2,230 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93.

Berkshire Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BERK)

Berkshire Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking products and financial services through its subsidiary. The firm offers personal and business banking, and loans and mortgage. The company was founded in March 1979 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

