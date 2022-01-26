Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,505 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,183 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.26% of Berry worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Berry by 74.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,139 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 9.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after buying an additional 154,260 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 13.7% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 974,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 117,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,626,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after buying an additional 87,158 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,705,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after buying an additional 85,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. Berry Co. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $716.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $143.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRY. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Johnson Rice cut shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

