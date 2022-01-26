Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC raised Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.19.

Beyond Meat stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,024,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,612. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.67. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.57. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $54.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.44.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth $933,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 326.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

