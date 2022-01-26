B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,261 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of B&G Foods worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after acquiring an additional 371,512 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $8,922,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,436,000 after acquiring an additional 138,748 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $3,634,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $3,095,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BGS shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE BGS opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $47.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.34.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

