Bigbom Hits 24-Hour Volume of $37,143.00 (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Bigbom has a market capitalization of $100,211.09 and $37,143.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bigbom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bigbom has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bigbom alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00040740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Bigbom Profile

BBO is a coin. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 coins and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 coins. Bigbom’s official website is bigbom.com . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Bigbom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bigbom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bigbom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bigbom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bigbom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.