Binamon 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.16 Million (BMON)

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Binamon coin can now be bought for about $0.0530 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. Binamon has a total market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Binamon has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binamon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00049843 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.20 or 0.06671313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00055675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,963.33 or 0.99938877 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00049177 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Buying and Selling Binamon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binamon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binamon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.