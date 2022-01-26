BinaryX (BNX) Reaches Market Cap of $43.36 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. BinaryX has a total market cap of $43.36 million and approximately $51.68 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.44 or 0.00058367 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008310 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008083 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.15 or 0.00365250 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.