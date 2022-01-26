Binemon Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.42 Million (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binemon has a market cap of $6.92 million and $4.42 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Binemon has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00050365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,645.20 or 0.06887184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00055855 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,321.20 or 0.99775282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00050437 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

